'I am well informed': Erik Ten Hag claims Cristiano Ronaldo will extend stay at Man Utd despite exit rumours

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has once again denied the reports that Cristiano Ronaldo can leave the club this summer amid intense speculations over the Portuguese star's future. Ten Hag claimed Ronaldo can even stay at United beyond the expiration of his current contract which ends next year. Ronaldo has reportedly already made it clear that he wants to leave the club this summer.

As per reports, the Portuguese forward, who is regarded as one of the best players of all time, wants to spend the remaining few years of his illustrious career at a club competing in the Champions League and to add to his trophy cabinet. Ronaldo is also reportedly not happy with the quality of United's current squad and believes that are far from challenging for the Premier League title.

The 37-year-old had returned to United last summer from Serie A side Juventus and finished as the club's top-scorer in the Premier League with 18 goals despite United enduring a disappointing season as they finished sixth to miss out on Champions League football next season. Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford with his agent trying to secure a deal.

However, Ten Hag said he is well-informed on Ronaldo's situation at United and expects him to stay at the club this season. He also didn't rule out the possibility of Ronaldo extending his stay for another year at United after his current contract expires next year.

“I am well informed – he also has an option (to extend his contract for another year)," said Ten Hag at the press conference ahead of United's pre-season clash against Crystal Palace. “Yes," he said when asked if Ronaldo can stay beyond the 2022-23 season. "Of course, I have signed here for three years, but in football, it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead," he added.

Many believe Ronaldo won't fit the style of football Ten Hag might want to play at United as he continues his rebuild project at the club. At 37, despite his goal-poaching abilities, Ronaldo is not the player he once was and might not be able to give his best in terms of pressing, sprinting and winning the ball back as a forward.

However, Ten Hag believes Ronaldo will fit his style of football considering he is a top player who has already proven himself in several top leagues in his career so far.

“Cristiano is capable of doing that. In his career, he has shown everything. We want to play in a certain way. A top player can contribute and Ronaldo is an absolute top player in our squad.," said Ten Hag.

Ronaldo has been linked with several top clubs across Europe like Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG and Atletico Madrid among others. However, none of them have shown any concrete interest in the Portuguese star, who is not part of United's onging pre-season tour in Australia.

