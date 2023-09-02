Asia Cup: Pak pacer Haris Rauf gives SEND OFF to Ishan Kishan after taking his wicket - WATCH

India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan played one of the most important innings of his ODI career, scoring 82 off 81 balls and helped India recover from 66/4. Kishan finally was dismissed in 38th over by Haris Rauf but by that time India had successfully recovered from the precarious position.

Ishan, while trying to hit one out of the park, skewed up the third ball of 38th over in the air which was caught by Pak skipper Babar Azam with ease. After the catch, however, Rauf got a bit exited and decided to give Ishan Kishan a send off. Have a look at the video here:

Ishan, who came on the crease in 10th over and hit nine hours and two sixes during his innings, and added 138 runs for the fifth wicket with Hardik Pandya. By the time Kishan departed, India had crossed 200-run mark and were on course for 275+.

Earlier, India won the toss and skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bat first on a cloudy day in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Pak pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf probed the Indian batters early on and even prized out three wickets before India reached 50.

The first wicket for India to fall was Rohit who was clean bowled through his defence. Shaheen had bowled previous two balls outside off to Rohit but brought the final ball of innings' fifth over into the batsman which uprooted Rohit's stumps.

In his next over, Afridi took out India's star batsman Virat Kohli who tried to play the ball towards third man for a single but the ball took an inside edge and hit the stumps. Haris Rauf then took over the reins and took the wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to leave India four down for 66 in 15th over.

