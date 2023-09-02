Asia Cup: Shreyas Iyer reveals he had 'sleepless night' ahead of India vs Pakistan match

India batsman Shreyas Iyer revealed that he was 'nervous and had a sleepless night' ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 match against arch-rivals Pakistan. Iyer was included in the Asia Cup squad after recovering from a back injury and was included in the playing XI as well.

“I never imagined I’ll be playing in the Asia Cup. The recovery was slow and steady. I passed the fitness test one week before selection, and I was really happy with that,” said Iyer ahead of the match on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

“I was nervous last night, I couldn’t sleep. I am super excited to play this match against Pakistan. It’s a phenomenal feeling to be honest as they are the number 1 team at the moment,” Iyer added.

Talking about how's he feeling about being in the Playing XI, Iyer said that he feels privileged to be a part of this team.

“We are privileged to be a part of this team and journey with Rahul sir (Dravid) as the coach and under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. The spirits are high in the dressing room and we are looking forward to this game. Delighted to be playing against these (Afridi, Rauf, Naseem) bowlers, plan is just to watch the ball and play according to the situation,” he added.

The batsman, who was on the crease earlier than he expected, could just score only 14 runs and was the third wicket to fall. He came to bat after India lost two quick wickets inside seven overs after winning the toss. The first wicket for India to fall was Rohit who was clean bowled through his defence by Shaheen Afridi. The India skipper scored only 11 off 22 balls before going back.

In his next over, Afridi took out India's star batsman Virat Kohli who tried to play the ball towards third man for a single but the ball took an inside edge and hit the stumps. Haris Rauf then took over the reins and took the wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to leave India four down for 66 in 15th over.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya then led India's recovery, adding 100-plus runs for the fifth wicket and taking India's score past 200.

