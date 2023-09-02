Asia Cup: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi stuns India with wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli - WATCH

Indian opening batsmen's misery against left-arm bowlers continued during Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan with Shaheen Shah Afridi wreaking havoc. Afridi took the wickets of India skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to leave India two down for 27 inside seven overs.

The first wicket for India to fall was Rohit who was clean bowled through his defence. Shaheen had bowled previous two balls outside off to Rohit but brought the final ball of innings' fifth over into the batsman which uprooted Rohit's stumps. The India skipper scored only 11 off 22 balls before going back.

In his next over, Afridi took out India's star batsman Virat Kohli who tried to play the ball towards third man for a single but the ball took an inside edge and hit the stumps, sending Pak fans in frenzy. Kohli could score only seven off four balls before getting out. Have a look at the wickets here:

Haris Rauf then took over the reins and took the wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to leave India four down for 66 in 15th over. While Iyer got out on nine runs playing a pull shot, Gill could just score 10 off 32 balls before a Rauf jaffa hit the timbers through his defence.

Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya then got together and had added 36 runs for the fifth wicket as India crossed 100-run mark in 20 overs. At the time of writing this report, Kishan was 32 not out and Pandya was unbeaten on 16.

Earlier, India won the toss and skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bat first on a cloudy day in Kandy. Pak pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf probed the Indian batters early on and even prized out three wickets before India reached 50.

