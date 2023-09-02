Asia Cup: Irfan Pathan recalls Javed Miandad's 'found on every street' comment ahead of India-Pakistan clash

India vs Pakistan has always been an electric contest with the rivalry always producing moments to remember. The latest in the clash of Asian giants is the the ongoing match in Asia Cup 2023 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. While the teams always try and play down the occasion, the former players and fans get to it very religiously, reminding each other of wins, losses, controversies and more.

Before the start of Asia Cup 2023 game between India and Pakistan, one such incident was recalled by former India bowler Irfan Pathan who had toured the neighbouring country in 2004 with the Indian squad. Pathan, during the pre-game show on Star network, recalled former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad's comments about him where the latter had said that 'bowlers like Irfan are found on every street in Pakistan.'

“The great Javed Miandad had said something about me. He said, ‘bowlers like Irfan are found in every street of Pakistan’. And how it actually panned out, and how it actually gave respect to me when I did well there… I feel that was pretty special,” said Pathan while on the show with former Pak bowler Waqar Younis.

As for match, India won the toss and skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bat first on a cloudy day in Kandy. Pak pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf probed the Indian batters early on and even prized out three wickets.

The first two wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli went to Shaheen Afridi while Rauf took the wicket of comeback batsman Shreyas Iyer. The match was also disrupted by rain twice but started soon after as the showers were just passing by. India, after first 10 overs, barely scraped to reach 48 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill were on the crease at the time of writing this report, trying to rebuild the Indian innings.

