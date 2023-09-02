Asia Cup: Former skipper Ramiz Raja says India's doubts about Playing XI will benefit Pakistan

India are all set to being their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka and their Playing XI is going to be in the focus a lot. A lot of players are making their comebacks in ODI side including pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. While Rahul has already been ruled out of the first two games of the tournament as he recovers from a niggle, Iyer made it to the final XI.

Before these players were available, BCCI gave chances to a lot of players including Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan to name few. While India won some game, it recently lost a limited-overs series against West Indies and received a lot of criticism.

Speaking on the same, former Pak skipper Ramiz Raja also said that India are tinkering a lot with their final XI unlike Pakistan who, according to Raza, have a rather settled side.

“India might be a little rusty, they are still searching for the right combination. The one big reason for that is even in the World Cup year, they haven't succeeded in producing a settle unit. I'm actually shocked that they are tinkering unnecessarily with a winning combination, they experiment with batting order and the focus moves to something else,” said Ramiz on his official YouTube channel.

“If you ask anyone about Pakistan's playing XI, he will tell you without much of a thought. But if you ask someone about India's XI, there are still doubts. And this might benefit Pakistan,” added Raja.

Recently, India coach Rahul Dravid clarified on why there was a lot of 'experimenting,' saying that it wasn't for the sake of it. Dravid said players getting injured in space of two-three months forced them to give other players chances in the playing XI.

