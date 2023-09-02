Sri Lanka Cricket suspends all domestic tournaments with immediate effect

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has suspended all domestic tournaments run by the board it announced on Friday, September 1. This comes after a dispute over restructuring of the tournaments. SLC had recently made some changes to the board-run domestic tournaments for which it needs Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe's nod which hasn't come yet.

"Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to immediately halt all board-conducted domestic tournaments," read a media statement released by SLC. "This includes the ongoing Major Club 3-Day Tournament and also the Invitational Club Tier 'B' 3-Day Tournament."

Notably, SLC had revamped the its domestic in 2022 following a recommendation by now-defunct Technical Advisory Committee led by former skipper Arvinda de Silva. The committee had suggested to do away with the two-tier structure and get in two group of 13 teams each, playing three-day matches over a course of a season.

In the first two seasons, last two teams from each group would be relegated, followed by further three in the third year, leaving 15 teams in top tier domestic tournament. The relegated teams then would compete in a limited-overs tournament, called Governor's Cup.

The SLC, however, got back to the old system after 2022 season with several relegated teams complaining about the quality of cricket. The move to go back to the old system was also contested as any change in the SLC domestic tournament requires approval of the sports minister as the SLC constitution has to be changed for going back to the older format. The complaint was made by Gesto Sports Club about SLC deciding to go back to the older format for domestic tournament.

"Accordingly, Sri Lanka Cricket is compelled to suspend all SLC-organised domestic cricket tournaments until clarification is obtained on the same," said the media release. For the time being, it, however, continues to remain unclear whether or when the domestic tournaments will start.

