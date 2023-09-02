Asia Cup 2023: We don’t feel pressure of this game: Pakistan captain Babar Azam ahead of crucial India tie

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam admits his side is not feeling the pressure of the high-voltage clash against India in Asia Cup 2023; instead, his team is a step ahead of their opponents for playing more games in Sri Lanka lately. While Pakistan began their Asia Cup campaign with a thumping win over Nepal in the opener in Multan, the upcoming clash would be India’s first in this six-team tournament.

As both teams gear up to face off in the marquee clash for a fight to stay on top and eye for the trophy, Babar backs his team to beat the odds and deliver on the D-day. Ahead of the start of this tournament, Pakistan played a two-match Test series in the Island Nation before taking on Afghanistan in the three-match ODIs. A few players were also part of the Lankan Premier League (LPL).

Speaking on the same lines, Babar said spending more time in Sri Lanka helped them get used to the conditions that give them an edge over India.

"We've been here for the last two months," Babar told media personals on Friday.

“We played the Tests [against Sri Lanka] here, then the LPL and then the Afghanistan series. We have a decent knowledge of the conditions, and the wicket looks like a sporting one. I've found Sri Lankan conditions pretty similar to Pakistani and Indian conditions. You take time when you come in to bat, and bowl in the right channels,” the Pakistan Captain added.

‘We want to continue our momentum

With the right team balance and the form on their side, Pakistan is confident of turning the tables against India. Breaking the notion of Pakistan starting the contest against their arch-rivals as the underdogs, Babar said his team is under no pressure and wants to build on the momentum instead.

Babar added he is happy with how his team is progressing and that he banks on the batting order to stand tall against a seam-heavy Indian attack.

"I don't think we feel the pressure of this game," he said.

"We're focusing on what we can control. We want to continue our momentum. The boys are excited. You know India-Pakistan is a high-intensity match, and the fans wait for it for a while. We're similarly excited. We're going to stick with the same top order; but if we don't get a good start, I am encouraged by the middle order stepping up. They're chipping in. We had been lagging in the middle order for a while, but they're responding well now,” Babar added.