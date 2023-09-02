Asia Cup 2023, Game 3 – India vs Pakistan – Match Preview, team line-ups and weather report

Cricket’s biggest rivalry is upon us as it’s time for India vs. Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023.

Two Asian giants will cross paths in ODIs for the first time in four years. The arch-rivals share a history – both on and off the field like none other. With one eye on the Asia Cup trophy, India and Pakistan will bring their A-Game to the table on Saturday. The high-octane clash will take place in Pallekele, Kandy. Get all the latest updates regarding the weather, team line-ups and who remains the favourite to win.

The hosts Pakistan began their Asia Cup campaign with a massive 238-run win over Nepal in the tournament opener. Twin centuries from their Captain Babar Azam and middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed gave the side the much-needed confidence ahead of the marquee clash against India. Handy contributions from their bowling attack further strengthened their chances against the top-tier Indian Team.

With Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, accompanied by bowling all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, Pakistan poses one of the best attacks in the world.

On the other hand, the onus will fall on the batters for the Men in Blue. While Rohit Sharma-led side holds an upper hand in the head-to-head record (4-1) in the last five ODIs between the two sides, Pakistan’s recent outings against India in the T20 World Cups will keep them on their toes.

All eyes will be on India’s top three, with Kohli hogging the limelight, given his numbers against Pakistan in this format in particular. With Shreyas Iyer returning to the side for the first time since March and Ishan Kishan playing alongside him in KL’s absence, India’s new-look middle order will have a task at hand to deliver on the big day.

Besides, India’s bowling was boosted with Bumrah’s return as he looks set to lead the seam-heavy pace attack.

Team Line-ups

While Pakistan announced an unchanged XI for the India game, the Indian Team will name a final team during the toss.

Here’s Pakistan’s XI for India tie –

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

India’s Predicted XI vs Pakistan –

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

Weather update –

Though it didn’t rain during the previous game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the same venue, several reports suggest the weather forecast for D-Day predicts 90% rain, which could also play a spoilsport.

The match begins at 2:50 PM IST, with the toss at 2:30 PM.

Result Prediction -

With team balance and form on their side, Pakistan could walk out as winners in this clash against India.