CWC 2023: Former captain makes big remarks on KL Rahul's inclusion, says 'that's gonna be sad, but...'

Former India captain and World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar has raised question marks on KL Rahul’s inclusion in the squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in his native homeland. Rahul, in the Indian team for the Asia Cup squad, will not participate in the Group stage of the Asia Cup and will miss the clashes against Pakistan and Nepal. However, according to Gavaskar that could his World Cup spot in danger by not playing time before the squad announcement on September 5.

Rahul in big problem?

"You know, mostly, I think the fact that he's not gone is possibly because of the fact that he wants treatment to be continued at the heads of the same physios who have been treating him at the NCA. But then, yes, I think it's a tricky situation because if he's not playing any game before the fifth of September, how do you assess his situation? Because the perspectives about the match's weaknesses is another thing. So, I think it's gonna be a tough call for the selection committee,” Gavaskar said while in conversation with India Today.

Rahul won’t be in international action before September 5, which is the deadline set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to announce the squad for the ODI World Cup, while changes could still be made until the end of the month. Rahul’s first game for India in the Asia Cup will come after September 5 as he is still nursing his injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The veteran star is an important part of the Indian team as he comes with the utility factor of the wicketkeeper option. However, if he does not impress and fails to recover from the injury it could open doors for Sanju Samson in the squad while Ishan Kishan could be given a Playing XI berth.

Kishan is also expected to start against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener for India on Saturday when the two arch-rivals meet in Pallekele.

On the flip side, Pakistan have made the first move before the high-voltage clash against India as they announced their Playing XI on Friday, September 1. Babar Azam’s men have gone unchanged from their opening contest against Nepal where they won by 238 runs in Multan.

