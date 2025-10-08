/Ashes: Australia captain Pat Cummins doubtful for opener; could miss all five Tests - Report

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins could miss the Ashes 2025/26 opener in Perth starting November 21, but that’s not even the worst news for the hosts; per several media reports, Cummins could also be sidelined for an extended period, maybe throughout the Ashes. Cummins, who was out with a hot spot in his back, could be ruled out of the marquee five-match Test series against England, in what would be a massive blow to Australia. Although his recent scans have revealed slight improvement, Cummins is far from being fit to bowl, let alone in a Test or an array of them.

A report in CODE Sport states that Cummins would likely regain full fitness sometime in December, which already reduces his playing time; however, in the best-case scenario, the pacer could remain available for selection in the later stages of the series.

But should the selectors decide against risking his career by picking him for England Tests, Steve Smith, who was the stand-in captain during Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka early in February, would likely captain the Aussies in the home Ashes.



With that, Scott Boland could then come into the selection fray in Cummins’ absence, joining the star pair of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Being deployed as a reinforcement for the pace trio in recent summers, Boland could start in the XI for the first Test at the Optus Stadium.



Replying to a possibility of missing out on the first Test, Cummins, speaking in Brisbane a month ago, said, “That would be devastating.



“We’ll be doing everything we can to be right for that, [and] make a few decisions a little bit closer, but [I’m] confident we’ll do the rehab right and give it a good crack.



“This far out, it’s hard to know, but we’re trying to make sure we’re doing everything right to be right for Perth. It’s a big Ashes series, [it] doesn’t get much bigger, so you’re willing to be aggressive and take a few risks to try to play as much of the Tests as you can.



“I’ve had a really good run as fast bowling goes, and I’ve been really well looked after, which has got me through this many Tests. I’ve bowled a lot over the last few years; something was bound to happen at some point, but hopefully, get this right and don’t miss too much cricket,” he said.

