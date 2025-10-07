/IND vs AUS: Australia announce squads for India series; Renshaw earns ODI call-up

Hosts Australia announced white-ball squads for the India series starting October 19 in Perth. Matthew Renshaw earned an ODI call-up, while his fellow Queenslander Marnus Labuschagne missed out despite scoring a gritty 130 in a List A game against Victoria recently. Star seamer Pat Cummins is also not part of the squads named on Tuesday (Oct 7), as he continues to recover from a back injury. Captain Mitchell Marsh leads the two sides, with all-rounders Matthew Short and Cameron Green returning to the ODI setup.

While Labuschagne’s absence surprises no one, considering he hasn't hit a single fifty (47 being his best) in his past 10 ODI innings, Renshaw's inclusion is rewarding. An opener in domestic red-ball cricket, Renshaw returned to the One-Day side on the back of a significant run in List A cricket, including a hundred for Australia A against Sri Lanka in Darwin this winter. Although he is not in the scheme of things for the upcoming home Ashes, the left-hander would fill in the number three or fourth spot in ODIs for the India series.

Last picked for ODIs three years ago for the Pakistan series, Renshaw didn’t get a game.

More returns



Not only him, but several other A-listers also returned to the ODI side, including pace spearhead Mitchell Starc. The multi-time World Cup winner last featured in a One-Day game in November 2024 and would play his first white-ball match in over 11 months. Josh Hazlewood is also part of the squads, with Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis making up for a potent pace attack.



While keeper Alex Carey will miss the series opener due to Shield commitment, Josh Inglis would likely play all eight matches, including five T20Is.

On the other hand, Green will feature in the One-Dayers and miss the T20Is, as he has to prepare for England Tests. Glenn Maxwell, the veteran all-rounder, will miss the India T20Is due to a broken wrist, with Marcus Stoinis also missing out.



Rookie all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who picked up a five-for against South Africa in the previous series, retained his place in the 50-over format, with Mitchell Owen set to make his One-Day debut.



Australia ODI squad vs India -

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Owen, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa



Australia T20I squad vs India (first two matches) -

