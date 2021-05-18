AB de Villiers retirement decision to 'remain final', confirms Cricket South Africa

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday confirmed that AB de Villiers’ decision to retire from international cricket “will remain final” and the swashbuckling batsman will not be coming out of retirement. The development comes after CSA announced the squad for the upcoming West Indies tour.

With the ICC T20 World Cup approaching, there were talks between CSA and de Villiers about coming out of retirement and donning the Proteas colours once again. Even AB de Villiers was keen on making a comeback, according to his previous statements, but an agreement couldn’t be struck.

CSA has now said that de Villiers has “once and for all” decided that his retirement will remain final.

"Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

During the IPL 2021, de Villiers, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore, said it would be fantastic to play for South Africa again while adding he will be involved in talks with Mark Boucher during the last phase of IPL.

“It will be fantastic to play for South Africa again, I will be speaking with Mark Boucher late end of the IPL- Last year, he asked me whether I am interested and I said ‘Absolutely'” AB de Villiers had said during a virtual press conference.

”Coming into the IPL and looking at the form I am in and the fitness, also the situation, Boucher will looking to get the best 15 together,” he further said. “And if there is no space for me, then so be it but if I am in the squad it will be fantastic to see things fall in place. I am waiting to hear from Boucher towards the end of IPL and then I’ll plan accordingly,” the former South Africa batsman added.

CSA further announced squads for the Ireland and West Indies series. The tour, which had to be rescheduled from 2020, will include two Test matches and five T20s, from June 10 to July 3, 2021, in St. Lucia at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and Grenada at the National Cricket Stadium, respectively.