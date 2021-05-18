England Cricket Board advises Jofra Archer to undergo elbow surgery: Report

Jofra Archer, who as of late got back to action subsequent to missing the IPL, has been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand as his elbow injury has re-emerged.

The England speedster had undergone surgery in March to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand, an injury he sustained in January when an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

The 26-year-old played a game for his County side Sussex against Kent however he had to pull out of the game after bowling only five overs in the second innings. Archer had declared himself fit for the Test series against New Zealand, beginning June 2 in London, however, the elbow injury has abandoned his and ECB's plan.

The cricket board is currently contemplating the correct treatment for Archer. Although, reports suggest that the England Cricket Board has advised Jofra Archer to go through surgery to mend his relentless right elbow injury.

In the event that Jofra Archer chooses to go through surgery, the 26-year-old is probably going to be out of action for 10 weeks and could return during the second half of The Hundred. The competition starts off on July 21. A solid course of events for Jofra Archer's recuperation and recovery must be concluded once the pacer goes through pre-operation checks.

Jofra Archer got the injury in mid-2020, with the quick bowler determined to have a stress fracture in his elbow during the South Africa visit. He has since dealt with the injury with rest and agony pain infusions, yet the busy schedule has erupted the injury again.

England are intensely mindful of the worth of a man whose diminutive form ability saw him named the Indian Premier League's MVP in 2020 and one whose pace offers an additional measurement to the Test group's assault on the Australian pitches for the Ashes.

England trusts the surgery will permit Jofra Archer to completely recuperate from the issue, guaranteeing his readiness for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes in the not-so-distant future. As per reports, Jofra Archer will soon take a call on the surgery.