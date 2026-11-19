From proudly declaring himself "Dark MAGA" to insisting he is not MAGA at all, Elon Musk's political repositioning has triggered fierce criticism in the United States.

The billionaire's latest remarks at the New York Times DealBook Summit on November 18 came after Republicans suffered major defeats in the 2026 midterm elections, despite Musk spending approximately $446 million supporting their campaigns.

Democrats captured both chambers of Congress. In Texas, where Tesla and SpaceX have major operations, Republicans lost the Senate and governor's races.

Musk acknowledged feeling foolish about his extraordinary political expenditure, suggesting he would have spent less money if given another opportunity.

But his comments about MAGA have generated a separate controversy.

In 2024, Musk enthusiastically embraced Donald Trump's movement, publicly declaring himself Dark MAGA. He subsequently helped lead the administration's Department of Government Efficiency, overseeing a contentious drive to reduce federal spending and staffing.

Now he describes himself as politically moderate, arguing that he does not blindly support Republican policies.

The explanation has met with scepticism.

Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego warned Musk that he could still face a subpoena. Former Labour Secretary Robert Reich responded sarcastically, while other commentators questioned the credibility of Musk's political repositioning.

The controversy comes as Democrats prepare to assume control of Congress, potentially opening investigations into Musk's government activities, political influence and business relationships.

Musk denies wrongdoing and argues that accusations against him have gone too far. His political donations are not themselves evidence of illegality.

Nevertheless, the wider debate extends beyond his personal political identity.

Can a billionaire spend hundreds of millions influencing elections, participate directly in government decision-making and subsequently distance himself from the political movement he supported?

Musk maintains that his objective was to preserve checks and balances rather than promote unquestioning Republican control.

That explanation deserves examination alongside his documented actions.

Changing political views is legitimate. But public accountability does not disappear when political labels change.