Bangladesh is confronting two dangerous crises simultaneously. Political violence is escalating as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prepares for a possible return from exile, while garment workers are protesting over wages, disrupting one of the country's most important industries.

The question is whether Bangladesh's institutions can manage political accountability without sacrificing economic stability and democratic rights.

Authorities have deployed hundreds of paramilitary personnel as bombings, arson attacks and political demonstrations spread across the country. Hasina's banned Awami League has called a nationwide lockdown for November 19, further intensifying an already volatile situation.

The government accuses elements associated with the former ruling party of orchestrating unrest. Those allegations demand investigation, but they also raise questions about due process, political inclusion and the boundaries between legitimate opposition and criminal activity.

Meanwhile, another confrontation is unfolding on factory floors and industrial highways.

Garment workers are demanding that the monthly minimum wage increase from 12,500 taka to 30,000 taka. Rising living costs have intensified frustration, while the postponement of wage negotiations has triggered fresh demonstrations.

Police have used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters. Nearly 450 factories reportedly halted production on November 17.

The economic implications are enormous.

Bangladesh's garment industry employs more than four million people and generates approximately $38 billion annually. Prolonged disruption could delay shipments, threaten export orders and undermine confidence among international buyers.

But blaming workers for demanding better wages would miss the fundamental problem. Economic stability cannot be sustained by ignoring the people whose labour makes that stability possible.

Government officials have alleged political interference in the demonstrations. Such claims require evidence, not assumptions that invalidate legitimate wage grievances.

Bangladesh now faces a defining institutional challenge: protecting public safety, addressing workers' demands and ensuring that political accountability follows the rule of law.

Democracy cannot flourish amid unchecked violence. Neither can economic prosperity survive prolonged instability.