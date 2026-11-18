Two arrivals, two contrasting welcomes, and three powerful leaders preparing for a meeting that could reshape global diplomacy.

All eyes are on China's technology hub, Shenzhen, where U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are gathering for an unprecedented trilateral summit on Thursday.

The diplomatic choreography has already raised eyebrows.

Xi personally welcomed Trump at the airport, greeting the American president with a handshake and embrace amid an elaborate reception. Putin, meanwhile, was received by Cai Qi, Xi's powerful chief of staff, with military honours.

The contrasting receptions have placed Xi's body language under scrutiny. Was Beijing simply extending diplomatic courtesies, or carefully signalling its priorities between Washington and Moscow?

Before Trump's arrival, Xi and Putin had already set the tone.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the two leaders challenged protectionism and Western economic pressure.

Xi defended free trade and international cooperation, while Putin condemned sanctions imposed on Russia, arguing that economic coercion had failed to cripple competing economies.

But another controversy threatens to overshadow the diplomatic spectacle: Nvidia.

The American semiconductor giant remains at the centre of a political and technological storm, with Washington imposing additional restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.

The measures threaten an already fragile U.S.-China trade truce, exposing the widening battle for technological supremacy between the world's two largest economies.

Beyond trade and technology, the stakes are considerably higher.

Russia's war in Ukraine, the conflict involving Iran and the future of nuclear arms control are expected to dominate discussions.

The summit has already drawn comparisons with the historic 1945 Yalta Conference, raising concerns that powerful nations could negotiate arrangements affecting smaller countries without their participation.

For Trump, Xi and Putin, Shenzhen presents an opportunity to demonstrate diplomatic leadership.

But the central question remains: Can three leaders divided by competing strategic interests deliver meaningful agreements?

Or will the summit merely expose the fault lines of an increasingly fractured world order?

The ceremonial welcomes are over. The real diplomatic test is only beginning.