Operation Sindoor, 2016 surgical strike, 2019 Balakot air strikes - Similarities and differences: India woke up to the news of Operation Sindoor on Wednesday (May 7) to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks. In a span of 10 years, this was the third such attack by India in response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. While many aspects, like the cause, were similar, there are specific differences between these three strikes. Most importantly, the difference is in the messaging. Here is the breakdown of the three strikes.









Advertisment

2016 Surgical strike: The first tight slap on Pak-sponsored terror

Advertisment

India had in the past entered Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to neutralise terror launchpads, but the 2016 surgical strike was different.

The surgical strike of 28 September 2016 came 10 days after the Uri attack, where 19 Indian soldiers were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists.

Advertisment

The surgical attack was a ground-based operation in which the Indian Army Special Forces crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into PoK.

The Indian commandos struck seven terror launchpads in Bhimber, Kel, and Lipa sectors, using assault rifles, grenades, and explosives — all carried out by hand.

The mission was stealthy and precise. About 100 Para Commandos, divided into smaller teams, were involved, supported by real-time inputs from Indian intelligence agencies.

As per subsequent reports, up to 40 terrorists were killed. Pakistan denied that any strike had occurred.

2019 Balakot airstrike after Pulwama attack

The second strike from India into Pakistan took place on 26 February 2019. It came 12 days after the Pulwama suicide bombing. The suicide terror attack, carried out with handling from Pakistan, killed at least 40 personnel from the Indian paramilitary force, the CRPF.

This time, the Indian Air Force was in action, without any army soldiers on the ground.

Mirage 2000 jets flew deep into Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp near Balakot. The specific target was a madrassa run by Jaish founder Masood Azhar’s brother-in-law. The IAF struck four buildings in a precision nighttime air raid.

India reportedly used SPICE 2000 and Popeye missiles. The mission was supported by Sukhoi Su-30MKIs, UAVs and AEW\&C aircraft.

As per reports at the time, up to 250 terrorists were killed. Pakistan, again, rejected the attack.

Operation Sindoor: What stood out this time?

On 7 May, 15 days after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, India struck back with Operation Sindoor. This time, it was different.

Operation Sindoor was a tri-service mission involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Nine targets were hit, not just in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir but deep inside Pakistan’s Punjab province too.

And the attacks were not just focused on the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack. It aimed to uproot Pakistan's terrorism infrastructure built over more than 30 years.

The targets included Jaish headquarters in Bahawalpur, Lashkar-e-Taiba's main base in Muridke, and terror launchpads in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Sialkot.

India used SCALP cruise missiles, HAMMER bombs, loitering munitions (drones), and BVR missiles — all launched from Indian territory.

There were no boots on the ground and no airspace violations, just high-tech precision attacks from afar.

The Indian defence ministry said the strikes were 'non-escalatory' and not aimed at civilians.



The casualties are not officially reported, but it could be up to 100 terrorists if we go by sources cited in media.

What is different about Operation Sindoor?

Each of India's operations was a proportionate escalation in scope and sophistication. In 2016, small teams crossed a few kilometres into PoK. In 2019, jets struck 20 kilometres into Pakistan.



And now, India's missiles reached targets as deep as 100 kilometres deep inside Pakistan.





The 2016 strike was Army-only. Balakot was purely an Air Force operation. And Operation Sindoor was India's first coordinated tri-service strike.

And the weapons evolved too. From rifles and grenades in 2016 to precision bombs in 2019, to standoff missiles and drones in 2025.

From stealthy foot patrols to advanced drone warfare, India’s response to cross-border terrorism has dramatically evolved.

Each mission also reflected India's growing capabilities, and deeper reach.

And above everything else, a clear message: terrorism will be met with strength, even if India has to strike deep inside Pakistani territory.