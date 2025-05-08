Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday (May 8), told an all-party meeting that India's Operation Sindoor is an "ongoing operation" and that while New Delhi has no intention to escalate the situation, it will surely retaliate if Pakistan strikes.

Advertisment

The Union government, on Thursday (May 8), held an all-party meeting to brief the opposition parties about India's affirmative action taken against the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people were shot dead by Pakistani terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran meadow.

India's military targeted and destroyed nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday (May 7).

Following the conclusion of the all-party meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that members of each political party were briefed about the operation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces.

Advertisment

Asserting that all the political parties were together at this sensitive hour, Rijiju emphasised that the leaders showcased "maturity".

"The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who briefed everyone about the Operation Sindoor and all the leaders gave their suggestions. All the leaders have shown maturity at a time when we are all working together. Everyone has hailed and congratulated the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, and said that we will support the government and armed forces. We have received a few suggestions as well... The Defence Minister said we don't form the government just to rule", Rijiju said.

"Political parties are the voice of the people and the leaders speaking in one voice. I think it is also one of our successes... It is not good to tell about the continuation of things that are going on after the first strike of Operation Sindoor, and hence, officials were not called in the meeting," he added.

Advertisment

He also urged all parties not to rely on unverified news, "Many fake news is being propagated to spread fake news, and hence, I appeal to all in this time not to trust any fake news coming out of the country or from within the country and to trust only authentic information."

'We extended full support': Rahul Gandhi

The Congress party also backed the Central government, stating that the grand old party fully supports the Centre and that they all "are all with the government."

"We have extended our full support to the government. As Mallikarjun Kharge ji said, they (the government) said that there are a few things that we don't want to discuss," Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We heard what was said (by the government). They said for the interest of the country, anything based on national security was confidential and they couldn't say anything about it. However, all the party members who were present said that in this hour of crisis, we are all with them and told them to keep doing the work, and we will support them for the interest of the country."

'I suggested that we should run a global campaign against the TRF': Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that in the meeting, he suggested that India should run a global campaign against the Resistance Front (TRF) and that the government should request the USA to designate it as a terrorist organisation.

He further said that New Delhi should make efforts to grey-list Pakistan in FATF.

"I have complimented our armed forces and the government for Operation Sindoor. I also suggested that we should run a global campaign against the Resistance Front (TRF). I also suggested that the government should request the USA to designate it (TRF) as a terrorist organisation. We should also make efforts to grey-list Pakistan in FATF," Owaisi said.

"The government has a golden opportunity in Kashmir to confront Pakistan and adopt Kashmiris. Those who have lost their lives in Poonch should be declared terrorist victims, and the government should compensate and provide houses for them, as they lost everything because of Pakistan's ceasefire violations... The biggest takeaways for me are that Bhawalpur and Muridke - two known terrorist sites were destroyed... Many international media outlets have reported that a Rafale has been down in Bathinda. The Indian Air Force should deny it, as it shouldn't damage the morale of our armed forces", he added.