Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum on Friday (Nov 20) and highlighted the significance of civilisational dialogue in promoting global peace. He said that at a time when discussions across the world are dominated by wars and unrest, India is engaging in dialogue on cultural and civilisational connections. The initiative builds upon the proposal made by Prime Minister Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO.



"This is the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum. At a time when discussions across the world are dominated by war and unrest, we in India are engaging in a dialogue on civilizational connections. This is significant because cultural connection serves as the strongest guarantee for global peace—which further underscores the importance of today’s event," the Prime Minister said.

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In his speech, the PM also proposed greater collaboration among SCO member countries in the digitisation and translation of ancient texts, joint research projects and cultural exchanges to uncover new dimensions of shared history and deepen mutual understanding of civilisational heritage. PM Modi highlighted the importance of preserving historical documents, manuscripts and artefacts, saying that technology offered new opportunities to make the rich cultural heritage of different nations accessible to younger generations.



"In the presence of all of you, I would like to offer a few suggestions. The museums, libraries, and archives of our nations house an invaluable heritage spanning thousands of years. Ancient manuscripts, rare texts, historical documents, and artefacts reveal the many facets of our interconnectedness. Today, with the aid of technology, there are excellent opportunities to bring this heritage to the new generation. We can collaborate on the digitisation and translation of ancient texts," he said. "Through joint research projects, we can uncover new dimensions of our shared history. This would enable a young person, anywhere in the world, to gain a much deeper understanding of the cultural heritage of another nation," the Prime Minister added.



Emphasising the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in strengthening cultural cooperation, PM Modi said that technological advancements could help make literary works accessible to a wider global audience through translation. "Many of our great literary works are still available in only a limited number of languages. With the help of AI, we can accelerate the translation of these works. We have more resources at our disposal today than ever before, and we must make full use of them," he said.



Highlighting the shared historical and religious connections across the region, he said that countries could explore developing heritage circuits and cultural routes connecting sites associated with the Silk Routes and shared Buddhist heritage. "Our nations are home to numerous historical sites linked to the Silk Routes and our shared Buddhist heritage. We could explore the possibility of connecting these sites to develop heritage circuits and cultural routes. Similarly, joint cultural festivals and artist exchange programs would allow our arts and cultural traditions to reach new audiences," he added.