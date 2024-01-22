PM Modi leads sacred 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals in Ayodhya on Ram Mandir consecration | WATCH

On a momentous occasion, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to lead the sacred rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' or consecration ceremony. Shortly, Modi will deliver his address at the gathering at the holy temple in Ayodhya. The prime minister broke his fast after carrying out all the rituals at the splendid ceremony.

Thousands gathered to witness the historic event which has marked a milestone in the cultural heritage of the nation. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Modi arrived at the temple premises. The atmosphere resonated with the chants of 'Jai Sri Ram.'

The ceremony was also attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat as the entire country, along with the Indian diaspora outside the country, is imbibed in a spiritual fervor on the grand occasion. As the nation watched, the much-anticipated unveiling of the idol of Ram Lalla took place amidst divine serenity. Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered vibrant flower petals over the temple grounds. Prime Minister Modi, along with other dignitaries, offered heartfelt prayers to Ram Lalla.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya



This comes as the entire nation is absorbed in a sense of devotion and reverence for Lord Ram and the sacredness of Ayodhya temple city. Many celebrities and political figures are in attendance at the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also performed 'Dandavat Pranam' or prostration in front of the Ram Lalla idol at the Temple in Ayodhya. The Indian prime minister also sought blessings from 'sadhus' or priests.