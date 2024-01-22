Ram Mandir I Who is Anil Mishra? Main host or 'pradhan yajman' of Ayodhya temple pre-consecration rituals

Dr Anil Mishra and his wife Usha Mishra were the main hosts (pradhan yajman) of the pre-consecration rituals of the Ram Mandir in the north Indian temple city of Ayodhya. The pre-consecration ceremonies commenced one week before the grand event on Monday (Jan 22).

In Sanskrit, yajman means the person or patron on whose behalf the priest performs the ritual or yajna. Laxmikant Dixit of Varanasi is the head of priest rituals for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratisththa ceremony.

Here's everything you need to know about Anil Mishra.

Who is Anil Mishra?

Anil Mishra is a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, formed by the government.

He is among the 15 'yajmans' invited to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar, Mishra is a resident of Ayodhya.

He has been running his homoeopathic clinic for the last four decades.

He is also an active Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member who opposed the Emergency in India in 1975.

Now retired, Anil Mishra has held the official posts of the registrar of the Uttar Pradesh Homeopathic Board and the district Homeopathic officer of Gonda.

In 1981, Anil Mishra received his Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery.

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Dr Anil Mishra, the main host, participated in the pre-rituals and began by taking a dip in the Saryu river.

He then consumed panchgavya (cow milk, curd, ghee, gobar, gau mutra) and started his fast.

In the seven days of pre-rituals, Mishra performed several ritual offerings, including an hawan or oblation before the fire with his wife.

A total of 121 priests conducted the pre-rituals under the guidance of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid.

Other 'yajmans' included Ramchandra Kharadi, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram president and an affiliate of RSS, Anil Chaudhary, the dom raja of Kashi, Kailash Yadav and Kaveendra Pratap Singh from Varanasi, Ram Kui Jemi of Assam, Sardar Guru Charan Singh Gill (Jaipur), Krishna Mohan (Hardoi, from Ravidasi samaj), Ramesh Jain (Multani), Adalarasan (Tamil Nadu), Vitthalrao Kamble (Mumbai), Mahadev Rao Gaikwad (Latur, Ghumantu samaj trustee), Lingraj Vasavaraj Appa (Kalaburagi in Karnataka), Dilip Valmiki (Lucknow), and Arun Chaudhary (Palwal in Haryana).