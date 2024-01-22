LIVE TV
Watch: Moment Ram Lalla's idol revealed in Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Ayodhya, IndiaEdited By: PrishaUpdated: Jan 22, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Five-year-old Ram Lalla's idol consecrated in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Photograph:(Others)
The five-year-old Ram Lalla's idol was unveiled by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was observing an 11-day sattvic ritual, before attending consecration ceremony

In the much-awaited Ram Mandir consecration ceremony which took place in India's temple city of Ayodhya, the Ram Lalla idol's face was revealed on Monday (Jan 22). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had observed an 11-day satvik ritual, unveiled the idol of a five-year-old Lord Ram. 

He was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in the consecration ceremony.  

The 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony was performed by PM Modi in the 84-second 'muhurta', before which he participated in other rituals. The prime minister had reached the Ram Temple a few minutes before the rituals amid celebrations. 

(With inputs from agencies)

