Ram Mandir | 30 years, 300 columns, 3D structural analysis: Architect narrates journey of temple designing

For the Sompuras, a father-son duo, it was a journey of more than 30 years to bring into reality the grandeur of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir which is set to be consecrated on Monday (Jan 22).

Ashish Sompura – son of chief architect Chandrakant Sompura – said what has been created today is an extension of what was already present on paper 30 years ago.

“My father (Chandrakant Sompura) started designing the temple in 1988 when GD Birla presented the offer of designing the temple and introduced him to then VHP leader Ashok Singhal, who was at that time visiting India's temple city of Ayodhya,” Ashish told WION.

He said that a lot of work on the temple's design was completed at that time, and the current design is just an extension of the old design.

“The design that was created by my father had been imprinted on the minds of the people, so we did not want to change that image. Also, the photograph of the initial model had already circulated widely and was being worshipped in various houses,” said the architect.

Sompura informed that the original design had two mandapas (pillared hall) and the new design included five mandapas.

'First temple to undergo 3D structural analysis for next 2,500 years'

Emphasising the rare feature of Ram Mandir's garbgriha (sanctum sanctorum), Sompura said,

“Garbgrihas are generally square in sharp, however, Ram temple's garbgriha, as well as shikhara (spires), is octagonal because it is related to Lord Vishnu. This is a very rare feature.”

“The temple is three-storeyed. On the ground floor, the idol Ram Lalla will be kept and the first floor will have Ram Darbar.”

Sompura said that the temple's structural strength has been analysed and it is unlikely to be affected by any kind of calamities for the next 2,500 years.

“This is the world's first temple to undergo 3D structural analysis for the next 2,500 years. This means the temple will not be affected by any calamities or earthquakes for such a long span of time,” he said.

Watch: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Ayodhya ready for Ram Temple consecration The temple has not been made using any iron or steel. Only stones, plain cement concrete and cement slurry have been used for the construction.

“Bansi Paharpur pink sandstones were brought from Bayana and marbles from Makrana in the Indian state of Rajasthan,” he said.

Explaining the importance of the Nagara style of temple architecture in which Ram Mandir has been built, Sompura said, “There are 16 types of architecture in our shastras. Three styles are currently present in India – Nagara, Vesara and Dravidian style. Nagara style is popular in northern India. Nagara is the most developed style architecturally and stands out for its towering shikhara.”

The temple's height is 161 feet and length is 360 feet. Its total width is 235 feet and there are 12 gates in the temple compound.

The temple complex has 392 pillars and 44 doors.

After entering the entry gate of “Singh Dwar”, there are 32 steps to reach to reach the main temple.