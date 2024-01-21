Ram Mandir inauguration draws cyber scammers exploiting devotees. Here’s how

As the sacred town of Ayodhya prepares for the pran-pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla's idol, a concerning surge in cybercrimes has been reported. Authorities have warned of criminals taking advantage of the auspicious occasion to engage in fraudulent activities, using deceptive tactics related to the Ram Mandir.

Cybercriminals are exploiting the pran-pratishtha ceremony by sending fake QR codes to collect donations in the name of the Ram temple. These fraudulent activities extend to distributing counterfeit 'prasad,' offering VIP and entry passes for temple visit, and creating fake websites under the guise of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.

Law enforcement authorities have cautioned citizens to exercise vigilance and refrain from responding to requests or WhatsApp messages from unknown individuals without proper verification. The public is strongly advised against making donations without thorough verification to safeguard themselves from falling victim to scams orchestrated by these cybercriminals.

Action against deceptive trade practices

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated legal action against the e-commerce giant Amazon, accusing it of engaging in deceptive trade practices. The charges are related to the sale of sweets falsely labeled as 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'.



Products identified in the deceptive practices include Raghupati Ghee Ladoo, Khoya Khobi Ladoo, Ghee Bundi Ladoo, and Desi Cow Milk Peda. This action aligns with the Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2020, aimed at addressing misleading representations of food products sold online.

As devotees eagerly prepare for the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, authorities stress the importance of booking passes through the official website. The three daily aarti sessions (6:30 am, 12 pm, 7:30 pm) for Lord Ram Lalla require devotees to obtain passes for entry.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform the Pran Pratishtha, conducted by a team of priests led by Lakshmi Kant Dixit, with the specially sculpted idol by Arun Yogiraj already placed in the temple's sanctum santorum.