Heard of a 'Mahurat' baby? Many expectant mothers want to deliver on the day of Ram temple consecration

Aarti Shah, 26, sits anxiously in the waiting area of a private gynecological clinic in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, ready to welcome her baby on January 22, the same day as the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Both Aarti and her husband Nilesh, 30, IT professionals, deliberately chose this date, considering it akin to the auspicious birth of Lord Ram.

"We're unaware of the baby's gender, but since a C-section was our only option, we picked Jan 22 as the D-day," the couple shared with WION.

Given a one-week window by our doctor as Aarti's 39th week approaches its end, we feel fortunate that Jan 22 falls within that timeframe, they added.

"Sab yahi keh rahe hain ki Ram lalla aa rahe hain humare ghar (Everyone is saying that Lord Ram himself is coming to our home in the form of this baby)," Shah beamed with happiness.

With the Ram Temple consecration excitement soaring, there's a surge in enthusiasm for "Mahurat" deliveries and scheduled C-sections. Many soon-to-be parents aspire to welcome their babies on specific days and times advised by astrologers, thinking that would usher in good fortune for their child.

"I received numerous requests from expectant parents for deliveries scheduled for tomorrow (Jan 22), but as a doctor, it is not medically feasible to accommodate all such demands. I have planned 2-3 labour inductions tonight so they can deliver tomorrow, but they are all near-term pregnancies and absolutely safe," said Dr Ila Jha, Senior Consultant in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

Dr Jha emphasised that while she respects and honours sentimental requests as a doctor, there is a need to strike a balance from a medical standpoint.

"If the timing is suitable, the baby is mature, and the mother is well, we do induce labour or perform C-sections to honour requests. But sometimes the demands are unreasonable and we have to turn them down. For instance, I once had a 10-minute window from a patient, from 11.30 am to 11.40 am, as their priest deemed that time auspicious for the baby to be born," said Dr Jha.

Many patients wish for their baby to be born on the same day as their mother's or father's birthday, anniversaries, but entertaining such requests depends on the health of the mother and baby and the stage of pregnancy," she continued.

The hospital often receives a flood of delivery requests on occasions like New Year's Day, the first day of Navratri, Krishna Janmashtami, etc, Dr Jha said. × As per latest data, about 33 per cent of initial pregnancies in urban India are now delivered through C-sections. The incidence of the morbidly adherent placenta (a severe complication of C-section deliveries) has risen from 1 in 30,000 pregnancies in the 1930s to approximately 1 in 2,000-3,000 pregnancies over the past decade. While around 50 per cent of these C-sections are planned for medical reasons, a significant number are carried out solely based on maternal request.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) reports, the trend of C-section deliveries in India has been on the rise. It was 8.5 per cent in 2005-06, 17.2 per cent in 2015-16, and in 2019-21, it increased to 21.5 per cent.

Dr Pushpa Dahiya, the head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, PGIMS, Rohtak, points out that there is always a risk involved in elective C-sections.

When a baby is delivered through the vagina, it undergoes a natural immunisation process, and its respiratory system adapts in synchronisation with the labour process. Dr Dahiya states that, in most cases of vaginal delivery, the likelihood of respiratory illnesses is considerably lower compared to C-section deliveries.

Importantly, Dr Dahiya says that a C-section is a complex procedure in itself. If a mother undergoes a C-section in her first pregnancy, it is highly likely that subsequent pregnancies will also result in C-sections. When the body undergoes multiple C-sections, the chances of surgical complications later in life increase significantly.

Dr Dahiya advocates against the idea of planned C-sections and suggests focusing on educating patients to avoid such requests unless absolutely necessary for medical reasons.

Excitement builds in India for tomorrow's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. At the same time, hospitals and maternity centres are getting ready to welcome babies, whether their arrival was carefully planned or a delightful surprise.