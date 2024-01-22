Ram Mandir | Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Anuradha Paudwal sing Lord Ram hymns at Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Celebrated Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam added a touch of musical magic to the auspicious Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The singer, known for his enchanting voice, sang a beautiful rendition of "Ram Siya Ram," captivating the audience and leaving fans in awe of his talent. The performance was part of a musical ensemble that included Shankar Mahadevan and Anuradha Paudwal, who also lent their melodious voices to various Lord Ram Bhajans (hymns) during the ceremony.

A video of Sonu Nigam's soul-stirring performance has gone viral on social media, with fans praising the singer for his captivating voice and expressing how they got lost in the mesmerising rendition. The musical contributions from Shankar Mahadevan and Anuradha Paudwal added to the spiritual ambience of the ceremony, creating an unforgettable experience for those in attendance.

Check out the viral videos below!

The best thing you will hear today ❤️



Sonu Nigam singing Ram Siya Ram at Ram Mandir Ayodhya.#JaiShreeRam

pic.twitter.com/kFtHoLLhdC — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) January 22, 2024

Singer #Anuradha Paudwal and Kavita Paudwal sing Ram Bhajan on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha ceremony at #Ayodhya's Ram Temple.#ShriRam | #Ram Mandir PranPratishta | #AyodhaRam Mandir pic.twitter.com/nLeJBPXx6g — अतुल नथवाणी (हिन्दूस्तानि) (@AtulNathvani) January 22, 2024

The grand ceremony of consecrating the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the city of Shri Ram, has drawn personalities from various walks of life. Today marks the auspicious day for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. It took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and distinguished guests. The day holds immense significance for millions of Hindus across the globe.

In an interview with ANI on Sunday, Sonu Nigam shared his emotions, stating, "This is a very emotional moment. I am happy that there is joy and enthusiasm in the world wherever there is Sanatana Dharma. It feels great that we can see this, that God chose us to be born in an era when such an event is taking place. I am one of the fortunate people who have received an invitation..."

The star-studded event in Ayodhya has drawn celebrities from various fields, including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Jackie Shroff, Vivek Oberoi, Ram Charan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty, and many more.