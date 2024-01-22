Akshay Kumar will not attend Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony due to THIS reason

As the country eagerly awaits the momentous consecration of the Ram Mandir, a host of celebrities, religious leaders, and luminaries from different fields are leaving their cities and taking flights to Ayodhya to attend this historic event.

Renowned Bollywood stars, including the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, have already jetted off to Ayodhya to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

However, one notable absence from the star-studded guest list is Akshay Kumar. Despite being invited to the ceremony, some sources have informed ETimes that the actor might not be able to attend due to his ongoing shooting commitments in Jordan for the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff.

A source told the publication, "Akshay Kumar has informed the organisers about his prior commitment with the film's producers, and due to the ongoing combination shoot, he may not be able to attend the event."

Meanwhile, Akshay shared a video from the sets of his forthcoming film, hinting that he is busy shooting with Tiger Shroff and may not be able to attend the consecration ceremony.

In the X post's caption, he wrote in Hindi, "Many best wishes to all of you on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Jai Shri Ram." Check it out below!

श्री राम की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के पावन दिन पर आप सब को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ। 🙏 जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/B0RKViuvEn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 22, 2024

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has its current schedule taking place outside the country, making it challenging for Akshay Kumar to participate in this historic event.

For the prestigious ceremony, invitations have been extended to more than 7000 people. Several celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Arun Govil, are already present in Ayodhya, adding to the fervour surrounding the consecration.