Indian govt warns devotees against Ram Mandir VIP entry scam using Hera Pheri meme; post goes viral

While the nation is eagerly anticipating the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, some scammers are trying to seize the opportunity to deceive devotees by promising VIP entry to the Pran Pratistha Ceremony. Several reports have surfaced of individuals receiving fraudulent WhatsApp texts offering fake VIP passes for the event, accompanied by a request to download an APK file.

The Government of India's cybersecurity handle, Cyber Dost, has responded by sharing a popular Hera Pheri-themed meme featuring Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal to raise awareness about the deceptive WhatsApp scam.

The meme humorously cautions citizens against clicking on suspicious links and making payments to unauthorised websites. The tweet by Cyber Dost reads, "Beware of recent online frauds: Fraudsters may convince you for Fake passes of VIP Entry regarding 'Pran Pratishtha Event' of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Don't click any suspicious link and avoid transactions in this regard to unknown numbers or websites."

For those uninitiated, only individuals with valid invitations or those on government duty will be granted entry to the temple during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony today. The consecration ceremony is scheduled to commence at 12:20 pm and conclude by 1 pm, after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities.

The temple trust has extended invitations to various dignitaries, including cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni, along with Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor.

To mark the historic occasion, government offices, boards, and corporations in several states have declared a half day or holiday for their employees.