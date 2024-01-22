Ram Mandir inauguration: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and other South stars depart for Ayodhya

As the nation braces itself for the monumental Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled for January 22, several South stars have been spotted leaving for Ayodhya in traditional attire.

The charismatic RRR actor Ram Charan was seen arriving at the Hyderabad airport ahead of the mega Ram Mandir inauguration. He was seen wearing a traditional kurta pyjama set as he left for the sacred event earlier today.

Speaking to ANI outside the airport, Ram Charan expressed his sentiments, stating, "It's a long wait, we are all very honoured to be there."

Accompanying Ram Charan on this auspicious journey is none other than his father and megastar Chiranjeevi. Speaking with great enthusiasm, Chiranjeevi shared his feelings with ANI, stating, "It's really great and overwhelming. It's a rare opportunity one can get. I feel Lord Hanuman, who is my deity, has personally invited me. It's such an overwhelming feeling what I have been undergoing. We are so fortunate to witness the Pran Pratishtha. It will remain in history forever. And witnessing that is a blessing."

#WATCH | Telangana | Actor Ram Charan leaves from Hyderabad for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh as Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony to take place today.



He says, "It's a long wait, we are all very honoured to be there."

Earlier, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi's fans gathered outside their Hyderabad residence to catch a glimpse of the beloved actors before their departure. In a heartfelt gesture, the two stars waved to their fans and greeted them with folded hands, expressing their gratitude for their unwavering support.

MAD MAD VIBE🔥🥵🔥🥵🔥🥵 at #RamCharan Residence in Hyderabad!!



Fans Came to his Home to give him a Send Off as he is Headed to Ayodhya for #RamMandirPranPrathistha 🕉️🙏pic.twitter.com/DJBBXJkoJ2 — Ujjwal Reddy (@HumanTsunaME) January 21, 2024

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Rajinikanth and Dhanush were spotted at the Chennai airport, boarding a flight to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Rajinikanth, sporting a green t-shirt, garnered attention from fans and reporters as he got out of his car. Before entering the departure gate, he greeted onlookers by folding his hands and exchanging handshakes while navigating through the bustling crowd. Accompanying the megastar was Dhanush, clad in a blue tracksuit, who swiftly passed through without engaging in conversation with anyone.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actors Rajinikanth and Dhanush leave for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow.