Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan & more celebs jet off to Ayodhya

In a display of unity and devotion, Bollywood's finest celebrities have descended upon Ayodhya to partake in the much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir. The star-studded guest list includes power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the timeless Madhuri Dixit with her husband Dr Shriram Nene, the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana, and the recently wedded Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

At Mumbai's Kalina airport, Ranbir and Alia were seen taking a flight to Ayodhya in traditional attire. Alia, adorned in a teal-coloured saree paired with a shawl, flaunted a neatly tucked hair bun and minimal accessories. Ranbir, on the other hand, donned a white kurta paired with a matching dhoti and a beige shawl, exuding elegance. Rohit was also seen in white kurta pyjamas alongside the B-town couple. The couple posed for the cameras before making their way into the airport terminal. Check it out below!

Meanwhile, Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit turned heads with her glamorous entry at the airport as she left for the spiritual ceremony. She donned a vibrant yellow saree and a full-sleeve blouse. Accompanied by her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, the actress waved at the paparazzi before heading towards the entry gate.

At the Kalina airport, Ayushmann Khurrana embraced tradition in a kurta and pyjama ensemble paired with a vest for the sacred ceremony. He completed the look with a scarf and sunglasses.

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were also seen leaving for the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony on Sunday night. While Katrina wore a stunning golden saree for the spiritual journey, Vicky chose a sherwani, both epitomising grace and elegance.

Amitabh Bachchan left for the ceremony on Monday morning in a white kurta-pajama. He was accompanied by his son and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan as he left the Mumbai airport.

Renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a glimpse of the fervour surrounding the momentous event. In a video posted on social media platform X, Bhandarkar captured the excitement among passengers on a flight to Ayodhya as they recited the Hanuman Chalisa, a devotional hymn to Lord Hanuman.

Seated inside the aeroplane, Bhandarkar actively participated in the chanting, expressing his enthusiasm for the consecration ceremony. The filmmaker shared the video with a caption that read, "Euphoria inside the plane Enroute #Ayodhya for the historic #RamMandir the excitement is palpable. #JaiShriRam."