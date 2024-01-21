Kangana Ranaut cleans Ayodhya's Hanuman Temple ahead of Ram Temple inauguration
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of India to clean temples and holy places across the country. Following the PM's words, Kangana Ranaut was spotted clearing the floor of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi Temple. Several videos of Kangana sweeping the floor of the temple have gone viral.
The entire Bollywood is gearing up for the grand inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut reached Ayodhya a day before the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya. Check Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates Here.
Before the big day, the actress met the spiritual guru Swami Rambhadracharya and performed a special puja, and took part in PM Narendra Modi's cleanliness drive.
The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her meeting with saint Swami Rambhadracharya. In the photos, the actress can be seen seeking blessings from the spiritual leader.
In another photo, Kangana, all decked up in traditional Indian attire, can be seen performing puja with all her dedication.
Sharing the photos, the actress wrote,''Come my Ram. Today I met the most revered Shri Rambhadracharya, took his blessings.Participated in the Shastravat Collective Hanuman Ji Yagna organized by him. Everyone is Rammayi in welcoming Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham. Tomorrow the king of Ayodhya is coming home after a long exile. Come my Ram, come my Ram 🚩.''
For her first day in Ayodhya, the actress opted for a Banarasi maroon saree. She completed her look with heavy jewellery and a big bindi.
Speaking to Indian news agency ANI, the actor said, “I wish to motivate people to pick up the broom by participating in this cleanliness drive. The city has been beautified and has a festive look about it going into the inauguration day.”
Kangana, who never shies away from putting her views forward, is very excited about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Rama. She has been continuously sharing photos of the newly built temple and photos and videos coming from the holy city of Ayodhya on her social media handles.
Sharing her excitement for the historic day, Kangana told ANI on Saturday, "Those visiting Ayodhya Dham not only find peace of mind but also walk away with divine bliss while becoming better and wiser versions of themselves. It is our biggest and most-avowed dham, like the Vatican is for Christians. This city holds a lot of significance not just for the country but even beyond its shores. We are fortunate that Lord Ram has given us the wisdom to visit and worship him here."