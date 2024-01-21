Kangana Ranaut cleans Ayodhya's Hanuman Temple ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

The entire Bollywood is gearing up for the grand inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut reached Ayodhya a day before the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya. Check Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates Here.



Before the big day, the actress met the spiritual guru Swami Rambhadracharya and performed a special puja, and took part in PM Narendra Modi's cleanliness drive.



The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her meeting with saint Swami Rambhadracharya. In the photos, the actress can be seen seeking blessings from the spiritual leader.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of India to clean temples and holy places across the country. Following the PM's words, Ranaut was spotted clearing the floor of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi Temple. Several videos of Kangana sweeping the floor of the temple have gone viral. #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actress Kangana Ranaut participates in cleanliness drive at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya.



She is in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LpElT3ROdf — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024 × Speaking to Indian news agency ANI, the actor said, “I wish to motivate people to pick up the broom by participating in this cleanliness drive. The city has been beautified and has a festive look about it going into the inauguration day.”

Kangana, who never shies away from putting her views forward, is very excited about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Rama. She has been continuously sharing photos of the newly built temple and photos and videos coming from the holy city of Ayodhya on her social media handles.