Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher and other stars jet off to Ayodhya before Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Jan 21, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Superstar Rajinikanth and actor Dhanush were spotted at the Chennai airport on Sunday. Wearing a casual outfit, the veteran actor greeted the media outside the airport with a humble smile before walking inside the airport, and said, “The most memorable day in history.”
 

Preparations are in full swing for the historic consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. With only one day left, many celebrities have started en route to the holy city to witness the grand event. Check Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates Here.

For the mega event, celebrities like Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, and Dhanush were captured at the airport before jetting off to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut cleans Ayodhya's Hanuman Temple ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

On Sunday (January 21), Kher was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Before jetting off to Ayodhya, the actor interacted with the media and said, "I will pray for you all as well. All of you work very hard and I will pray for the Lord to bless you, Jai Shri Ram.''

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar will also attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. “I am visiting Ayodhya. We are really excited to have a darshan of Ram Lalla. We have been waiting for this day for several years,” Bhandarkar told paparazzi outside the airport. 

Vivek Agnihotri will not be able to attend Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: Find out why

Later, Bhandarkar shared a video of him chanting Hanuman Chalisa with his fellow passengers on the flight. Sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote, ''Euphoria inside the plane. Enroute Ayodhya for the historic Ram Mandir. The excitement is palpable.''

The video of both stars at the Chennai airport was shared by Indian news agency ANI.

Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, actress Shefali Shah, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, Veteran cricketer Anil Kumble, Randeep Hooda along with his wife Lin Laishram were spotted at the Lucknow airport.

''We are very excited and looking forward to being present there and getting the blessings of Lord Ram. It is not just a religious event, it is also a cultural and heritage event..." Randeep told the media outside the Lucknow airport.

Several A-listers from different walks of life have been invited to witness the grand event. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Ram Charan Virat Kohli, and others are expected to attend the ceremony. 

(With agency inputs)

