Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher and other stars jet off to Ayodhya before Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Preparations are in full swing for the historic consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. With only one day left, many celebrities have started en route to the holy city to witness the grand event.



For the mega event, celebrities like Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, and Dhanush were captured at the airport before jetting off to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Kangana Ranaut cleans Ayodhya's Hanuman Temple ahead of Ram Temple inauguration



On Sunday (January 21), Kher was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Before jetting off to Ayodhya, the actor interacted with the media and said, "I will pray for you all as well. All of you work very hard and I will pray for the Lord to bless you, Jai Shri Ram.'' #WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Anupam Kher leaves for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow.



He says "It is a very good feeling. We all have waited for this day for a very long time. Jai Shree Ram..." pic.twitter.com/nktgLrcPP9 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024 × Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar will also attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. “I am visiting Ayodhya. We are really excited to have a darshan of Ram Lalla. We have been waiting for this day for several years,” Bhandarkar told paparazzi outside the airport.

Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, actress Shefali Shah, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, Veteran cricketer Anil Kumble, Randeep Hooda along with his wife Lin Laishram were spotted at the Lucknow airport. #WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | On Ayodhya Ram Mandir pranpratishtha, actor Shefali Shah says, "I am honoured to be here. This is one of the biggest cultural moments that our country and we, as Indians, can experience. It is a really big thing and I am feeling so proud, being… pic.twitter.com/6SX2mWoiUk — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024 × ''We are very excited and looking forward to being present there and getting the blessings of Lord Ram. It is not just a religious event, it is also a cultural and heritage event..." Randeep told the media outside the Lucknow airport. #WATCH | UP: Actor Randeep Hooda along with his wife Lin Laishram arrives at the Lucknow airport to attend the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya tomorrow



He says, "We are very excited and looking forward to being present there and getting the blessings of Lord… pic.twitter.com/TDcbOTNb4Z — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024 × Several A-listers from different walks of life have been invited to witness the grand event. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Ram Charan Virat Kohli, and others are expected to attend the ceremony.