Vivek Agnihotri will not be able to attend the Ram Mandir consecration: Find out why

The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is going to be the grandest event the world has seen in recent years. Many A-listers from the showbiz, sports, and business fraternities have been invited to witness the historic moment scheduled for January 22. Check all live updates of Ram Mandir Inauguration here. However, ahead of the grand event, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has revealed that he will not be able to attend the auspicious ceremony. Expressing his sorrow for not being able to present on the big day, Vivek wrote on X that he's currently out of India.

Sharing the photo of the invitation for the 'Pran Pratishtha', consecration ceremony, the director wrote on X, “I was pleasantly surprised to receive many follow up calls from the office of CM @myogiadityanath Ji. The lady asked me travel details in an extremely warm but professional manner. Mighty impressed with the way technology is used to ensure a comfortable and safe visit for all. It’s unfortunate that I am not being able to attend #PranPratishtha as I am not in Bharat on 22nd Jan for some inevitable reason and only Ram ji knows how sad I am. #RamMandir.”



The Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to take place between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm. PM Modi, who is currently performing an 11-day-long 'anushthan' or special ritual, will also grace the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir.

I was pleasantly surprised to receive many follow up calls from the office of CM @myogiadityanath Ji. The lady asked me travel details in an extremely warm but professional manner. Mighty impressed with the way technology is used to ensure a comfortable and safe visit for all.… pic.twitter.com/WJtrJ05rhM — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 20, 2024 ×

"Only 11 days are left for the consecration of Ramlala in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today. I am seeking blessings from all the people. At this moment, it is very difficult to express my feelings in words, but I have tried from my side," the Indian prime minister said in a post on X social media platform earlier.