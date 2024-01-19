Jackie Shroff cleans temple stairs in Mumbai ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

The entire India is gearing up for the historic consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which is set to take place on Jan 22. And, today (Jan 19), actor Jackie Shroff was seen cleaning a temple in Mumbai, Maharastra ahead of the grand event.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of India to clean temples and holy places across the country. Following PM's words, Jackie took part in the drive as he was seen cleaning the stairs of the temple in Mumbai.

Shroff, who is known for his down-to-earth nature, was captured cleaning the temple stairs. Wearing a white shirt with beige colour pants and a matching Nehru cap, the 66-year-old actor was doing his work with all his focus and dedication. He was also seen cleaning the corners of stairs, statues and railings of the temple.

A huge crowd was gathered across the temple to see the actor taking part in the social cause. The video of the actor has taken the internet by storm.

Earlier this month, the actor, lovingly called Jaggu Dada by his fans, and his entire family including his wife Ayesha, son and actor Tiger Shroff received an invitation to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Sharing the photo of him carrying the invitation card, the actor wrote, ''We are blessed to be a part of the most auspicious Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Mandir Praan-Pratishtha Ceremony on 22nd January at Ayodhya. Grateful to each and every one who is involved and has contributed since so many decades, to bring this historical day in the lives of us Indians. Thanks to the respected Dignitaries of the incredible organisation..RSS, Shri Sunil Ambekar ji, Shri Ajay Mudpe ji and our dear friend Mahaveer Jain who visited and graced our home with the Auspicious invitation!''

Notably, PM Modi will also grace the inauguration ceremony of the most awaited Ram Mandir. Many popular Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Yash and many others will attend the event.