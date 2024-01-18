'Not mere artwork,' says PM Modi as he releases commemorative postage stamps on Ram Temple

As the 'Pran Pratishtha', consecration ceremony, of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya approaches on January 22, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps on Thursday (Jan 18) along with a book of stamps dedicated to Lord Ram by countries across the globe.

The components of the design, according to the officials, include the Ram temple, the 'chaupai' (verse) 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', the sun, Saryu river and sculptures in and around the temple.

The six released commemorative stamps comprise of key figures and symbols associated with Lord Ram's narrative including Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri.

'Not just pieces of paper', says PM Modi

PM Modi said that the postal stamps were not just pieces of paper or mere artwork but were mediums that would take the historical event to future generations.

"The postal stamps are mediums to take ideas, history and the historical moment (around the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya) to the future generations. Sending postage stamps is like sending a piece of history. These postal stamps are not just pieces of paper or mere artwork. They are miniature epics and artworks in their own right," he said.

He stated that the book provided the youth with an opportunity to learn about the culture.

"The youth will learn a lot from the postal stamps issued today. They come with an image of the Ram temple. Ram bhakti is conveyed through artistic expression while the timeless verses from the Ram Charit Manas are meant at bringing good tidings to the country. There is also an image of the sun that sends out a positive message to the country. There is also an image of the Saryu River that implies moving forward with the grace of Lord Ram. I have been told that the philosophy of Panchatantra has been depicted in a miniature form in the album," he added.

"The story of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and the Ramayana is intrinsically tied to mankind irrespective of society, creed, time, religion or caste. Ramayana teaches us about how love triumphs against all odds. It connects the entire humanity. This is why the Ram Temple has drawn global attention," the Indian prime minister said.