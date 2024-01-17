Ram Mandir: A timeline of Ayodhya land dispute leading up to inauguration

Almost seven decades after the first court case was filed over the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute in post-independence India, in 2019, the country’s Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict paving the way for the construction of Ram Mandir.

With the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in the Indian city of Ayodhya is just a few days away, let’s take a look at the significant events leading up to the moment that millions across the country, if not the world, have been looking forward to for years now.

WATCH | Key Oppn leaders have decided to skip Jan 22 consecration, but what are they doing on the day? 1528: Babri Masjid was built by Mir Baqi, commander of Mughal emperor Babur.

1885: Mahant Raghubir Das files a plea in Faizabad district court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure. The court rejects the plea.

1949: Idols of Ram Lalla placed under a central dome outside the disputed structure.

1950: Gopal Simla Visharad files suit in Faizabad district court for rights to worship the idols of Ram Lalla.

1959: Nirmohi Akhara files suit seeking possession of the site.

1961: A petitioner filed a suit pleading for the restoration of the property to Muslims.

1981: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site.

February 1, 1986: Local court orders the government to open the site for Hindu worshippers.

August 14, 1989: Allahabad High Court ordered maintenance of status quo in respect of the disputed structure.

December 6, 1992: Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid structure demolished.

April 3, 1993: ‘Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act’ passed for acquisition of land by Centre in the disputed area.

1993: Various writ petitions, including one by Ismail Faruqui, filed at Allahabad High Court challenging various aspects of the Act.

October 24, 1994: Supreme Court says in the historic Ismail Faruqui case that a mosque was not integral to Islam.

April 2002: High Court begins hearing on determining who owns the disputed site.

March 13, 2003: Supreme Court says, in the Aslam alias Bhure case, no religious activity of any nature is allowed at the acquired land.

March 14, 2003: Supreme Court says interim order passed should be operative till disposal of the civil suits in Allahabad High Court to maintain communal harmony.

September 30, 2010: High Court, in a 2:1 majority, rules division of the disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

May 9, 2011: Supreme Court stays High Court verdict on Ayodhya land dispute.

February 26, 2016: Subramanian Swamy files plea in Supreme Court seeking construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site

March 21, 2017: Chief Justice of India JS Khehar suggests an out-of-court settlement among rival parties.

August 7, 2017: The Supreme Court constitutes a three-judge bench to hear pleas challenging the 1994 verdict of the Allahabad High Court.

August 8, 2017: UP Shia Central Waqf Board tells Supreme Court mosque could be built in a Muslim-dominated area at a reasonable distance from the disputed site.

September 11, 2017: Supreme Court directs Chief Justice of the Allahabad HC to nominate two additional district judges within ten days as observers to deal with the upkeep of the disputed site.

November 20, 2017: UP Shia Central Waqf Board tells Supreme Court temple can be built in Ayodhya and mosque in Lucknow.

December 1, 2017: 32 civil rights activists file plea challenging the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court.

February 8, 2018: Supreme Court starts hearing the civil appeals.

March 14, 2018: Supreme Court rejects all interim pleas, including Swamy’s, seeking to intervene as parties in the case.

April 6, 2018: Rajeev Dhavan files plea in Supreme Court to refer the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement to a larger bench.

July 6, 2018: UP government tells the Supreme Court some Muslim groups were trying to delay the hearing by seeking reconsideration of observation in the 1994 verdict.

July 20, 2018: Supreme Court reserves verdict.

September 27, 2018: Supreme Court declines to refer the case to a five-judge Constitution bench.

January 2019: SC set up a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to hear the case.

April 2019: Nirmohi Akhara opposes Centre’s plea to return acquired land around Ayodhya site to owners.

November 9, 2019: Supreme Court delivers landmark verdict, ending the almost 70-year dispute, and ordering that the disputed 2.77 acres of land be transferred to a trust, to be set up by the Indian government, for the construction of Ram Temple. The apex court also ordered allocating five acres to Muslims in Ayodhya for building a mosque.

August 5, 2020: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Mandir