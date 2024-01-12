Mauritius grants special break to officials for Ram Mandir inauguration celebrations

In a significant move, the Mauritius government has approved a request by Hindu socio-cultural organisations to grant a two-hour break for officials on January 22, 2024. This decision allows devotees across the country to actively participate in prayers organised to mark the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in India. A Government statement said, "Cabinet has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday 22 January 2024 from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith, subject to exigencies of service, in the context of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India, which is a landmark event as it symbolises the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya"

The Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, convened on Friday to consider the appeal from Hindu socio-cultural groups. Responding favourably, the government recognised the cultural significance of the Ram Mandir inauguration and acknowledged the importance of facilitating the participation of devotees in the celebrations.

The Mauritius Sanatan Dharma Temples Federation had written to PM Pravind Jugnauth to allot two hours off to the working-class people to follow the live telecast of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and to perform the rituals.

Hinduism holds a prominent place in the religious landscape of Mauritius, with Hindus constituting approximately 48.5 per cent of the population, according to 2011 statistics. Remarkably, Mauritius stands out as the only country in Africa where Hinduism is the most practised religion. In terms of percentage, the nation ranks third globally in the prevalence of Hinduism, following Nepal and India.

The roots of Hinduism in Mauritius trace back to the colonial era when Indians were brought as indentured labour to both French and British plantations. The migration wave, primarily from Indian states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, contributed to the establishment and growth of Hindu communities in Mauritius and neighbouring islands of the Indian Ocean.