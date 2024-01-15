Ram Temple inauguration: Here is seven-day schedule of vedic rituals starting Tuesday

The grand consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple is just one week away. Starting January 16, the vedic rituals for the pran pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla, the infant form of Lord Ram, are set to initiate. On the seventh and final day of the vedic rituals, lord Ram will be ceremoniously seated in the temple between 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm IST on January 24.

Significance of the event

The Ayodhya Temple inauguration holds utmost significance for Hindus worldwide, a milestone reached after the successful culmination of a decades-long movement for the construction of the temple on the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama. The inauguration marks a new era of spiritual significance and economic prosperity for the city of Ayodhya.

Impact of inauguration on Ayodhya

Following the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, the holy city of Ayodhya is expected to experience a surge in pilgrimage, boosting tourism economy of the city and the state. The event will also foster a sense of unity and harmony amongst the Hindus worldwide.

The Ayodhya Temple inauguration is a historic event that transcends religion and marks a significant chapter in India's cultural and spiritual landscape.

Ayodhya’s vedic ritual: Seven-day schedule in detail

On January 17, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will mark a pivotal step in the festivities following the worship of Lord Ganesha.

January 18, will witness the commencement of special rituals like Mandap entry puja, vastu puja, and Varun puja, adding to the auspiciousness of the occasion.

Watch: Ram Mandir: Ayodhya, a global investment destination × At the Ram Temple on January 19, a Yagya fire pit will be prepared. Guided by Vedic mantras and special methods, the priest will ignite the sacred fire, a ritual of profound significance for devotees.

On January 20, the sanctum sanctorium of the Ram Mandir will undergo purification with the placement of 81 Kalash filled with water from various rivers. Vastu peace rituals contribute to the sanctity of the temple.

The ceremonious bathing of Ram Lala will take place on January 21, accompanied by Yagya rituals, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere.

The much-anticipated consecration will unfold on January 22, coinciding with the auspicious Mrigashira Nakshatra. Devotees eagerly await the chance to witness this significant event, seeking a glimpse of Ram Lala during the consecration ceremony.