Amitabh Bachchan buys plot in Ayodhya, to build home close to Ram Mandir
Story highlights
Calling Ayodhya a city that "holds a special place in my heart", Amitabh Bachchan confirmed he has bought a plot in the city to build a massive home.
Calling Ayodhya a city that "holds a special place in my heart", Amitabh Bachchan confirmed he has bought a plot in the city to build a massive home.
As excitement builds up for the construction of the Ayodhya temple, Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan is said to have bought a plot to build a home in the city. This news comes ahead of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony slated for Jan 22. The actor is said to have bought a plot in The Sarayu, which is a 7-star mixed-use enclave by Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).
Amitabh Bachchan to make home in Ayodhya
An HT report cited people familiar with the transaction between the real estate developer and the veteran actor. It’s said that Amitabh Bachchan has a plan to build a home as big as 10,000 square feet. It’s currently being valued at Rs 14.5 crore.
The Sarayu is set to be inaugurated on January 22, the same day the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Prathista’ ceremony will take place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.
Also read: Ram temple consecration ceremony: 100 dignitaries from 55 nations to be present in Ayodhya on Jan 22
According to Hindustan Times, Amitabh Bachchan said on the development, “I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is the start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital."
Fancy hotels, and complexes to spruce up in Ayodhya
The Sarayu is expected to be completed by March 2028. The plans include a five-star palace hotel in partnership with the Brookfield group-owned Leela Palaces. It is located 15 minutes away from the temple and 30 minutes away from the Ayodhya International Airport.
Meanwhile, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which includes rituals for installing Ram Lalla's idol in the temple's sanctum-sanctorum, is scheduled for January 22. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation. In anticipation of this historic occasion, PM Modi announced an 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) preceding the ceremony.