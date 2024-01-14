Ram temple consecration ceremony: 100 dignitaries from 55 nations to be present on Jan 22

Around 100 dignitaries from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22, according to Swami Vigyananand, founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation. The grand event is set to witness the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla, and preparations are in full swing.

Leaders from 55 countries, spanning continents such as Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, have been invited to the Ram Temple event.

Notable among the invitees is the Korean Queen, who claims to be Prabhu Sri Ram Vansaj. The guest list includes countries like Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the USA, and many others.

VHP Joint General Secretary Swami Vigyananand stated that these international dignitaries will arrive in Lucknow on January 20 and proceed to Ayodhya on January 21.

Due to potential weather challenges, the foreign delegates have been urged to arrive in India before the event.

They are scheduled to reach Ayodhya on January 21 after landing in Lucknow the previous day.

Preparations for the grand temple opening are in progress, with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust organising Vedic rituals starting from January 16.

Despite initial plans to invite more overseas guests, the limited space available necessitated a reduction in the guest list, according to Swami Vigyananand.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, enthralling Ram Lalla at the temple's sanctum-sanctorum, is scheduled for noon on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation. In anticipation of this historic occasion, PM Modi announced an 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) preceding the ceremony.