Ram Temple consecration ceremony: More than 500 statues representing life of Lord Ram to grace temple corridor

Ahead of the much anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha', consecration ceremony, of the Ram Temple in India's Uttar Pradesh, over 500 statues representing the life of lord Ram are being prepared in Ayodhya's Ramsevakpuram.

These statues, according to news agency ANI, will grace the corridor leading to the Ram Temple.

Notably, the new idol of Lord Ram was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on Thursday afternoon (Jan 18), a priest associated with the consecration ceremony confirmed it to news agency PTI. #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: More than 500 statues are being prepared in Ayodhya's Ramsevakpuram, representing the life of lord Ram. These statues will grace the corridor leading to the Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/jGa4USKQCp — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024 ×

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that this was executed amid the chanting of prayers.

The 51-inch idol, designed and developed by Arun Yogiraj, was brought to the temple on Wednesday night.

Also read: PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps on Ram Temple

Half-day for banks, central government offices on Jan 22

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Thursday declared a half-day for all the central government offices on Jan 22 for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half-day till 14:30 hours on January 22," according to a memo by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The banks across the country will also be closed for half-day for the 'Pran Pratishtha' in line with central government offices.

Watch | Ram Mandir: Grand preparations in Ayodhya for Ram temple consecration ×

PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps on Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps along with a book of stamps dedicated to Lord Ram by countries across the globe on Thursday (Jan 18).

The components of the design, according to the officials, include the Ram temple, the 'chaupai' (verse) 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', the sun, Saryu river and sculptures in and around the temple.

The six released commemorative stamps comprise key figures and symbols associated with Lord Ram's narrative including Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri.

Over 20 countries including the USA, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and Cambodia, and even organisations like the United Nations, issued stamps for the 48-page book.

PM Modi said that the postal stamps were not just pieces of paper or mere artwork but were mediums that would take the historical event to future generations.

"The postal stamps are mediums to take ideas, history and the historical moment (around the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya) to the future generations. Sending postage stamps is like sending a piece of history. These postal stamps are not just pieces of paper or mere artwork. They are miniature epics and artworks in their own right," he said.

The Indian prime minister will attend the ceremony scheduled on Monday (Jan 22) at the temple in Ayodhya, which is expected to open for the public the very next day.