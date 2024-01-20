Ram Temple inauguration: Govt issues advisory to media, social media platforms against posting false content

Two days ahead of the much-awaited 'Pran Pratishtha', consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, the Indian government on Saturday (Jan 20) issued an advisory to all the social media platforms and media outlets cautioning them against putting out false content related to the event scheduled on Jan 22 in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The advisory which was issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that it was observed that “certain unverified, provocative and fake messages were being spread, especially on social media, which can disturb communal harmony and public order”.

"Further, as part of their due diligence obligations, social media platforms are advised to make reasonable efforts to not host, display or publish information of the nature mentioned above," it stated.

The advisory also urged newspapers, and private satellite TV channels to refrain from putting out content that is false or manipulated or could disturb communal harmony or public order in the country.

Amid preparations for the grand event, fake messages related to VIP invitations, and donation drives have been doing rounds on social media.

CCPA send notice to Amazon

Amazon recently was served with a notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) after sweets were being sold on the e-commerce platform under the name of 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'.

The products included 'Ghee Bundi Ladoo', 'Khoya Khobi Ladoo', 'Raghupati Ghee Ladoo', and 'Desi Cow Milk Peda'.

Amazon released a statement saying that the portal had taken those items down and that a probe was underway to investigate the violations.

"We have received a communication from the Central Consumer Protection Authority regarding misleading product claims by certain seller(s) and investigating them for violations. In the interim, we are taking appropriate action against such listings as per our policies," an Amazon spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set for January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to lead the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony.