Ayodhya Ram Temple LIVE updates: With 2 days to go before inauguration, security bolstered in UP, Delhi

Ayodhya Ram temple LIVE updates: Ayodhya city is all decked up in preparations for the grand Ram temple inauguration.

The 51-inch-tall Ram Lalla idol by sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Devotees have received the first look of the idol sculpted in black stone. As per an order issued on Thursday (Jan 18), all the central government offices across the nation will remain shut for half a day on January 22. As part of the grand celebrations, several states have declared half-day or full-day holidays in government offices and educational institutions.