Ayodhya: Anti-terror squad arrests men allegedly awaiting terrorist Pannun's instruction

Ahead of the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the grand temple of God Ram at his birthplace in northern India's Ayodhya, authorities have managed to avert a potential mass casualty event after the arrest of three men linked with terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organisation.

Pannun, who was at the center of a recent diplomatic flashpoint between India and the United States, calls for the separation of the Indian state of Punjab from the Union of India, a cause widely denounced in India.

According to a report in The Times of India, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested three individuals hailing from western India's Rajasthan state. The arrests were made during the special surveillance and security operation ahead of the inauguration ceremony of Ram Temple on Jan 22.

"Acting on intelligence reports about a potential threat, UPATS identified and tracked a suspicious vehicle in Ayodhya. The occupants of the white Scorpio (HR51BX3753) visited various sensitive locations before heading towards Trimurti Hotel. Subsequently, the individuals were intercepted and apprehended," Prashant Kumar Director General of Police (Law and Order), was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

One of the three arrested individuals, identified as Shankar Lal, had a police record including a 2011 murder of a Congress party politician.

What was the potential conspiracy?

The report cited the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UPATS) to add that the trio received instructions from abroad from a Khalistan supporter to conduct reconnaissance in Ayodhya. The Khalistan supporter acted as a mediator between Pannun and the arrested three individuals.

The group also tried to shield their activities by displaying a flag depicting God Ram on their vehicle.

Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released an audio message in which he claimed that the trio arrested in Ayodhya are members of his banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organisation.

Authorities are investigating the claim made in the audio message.