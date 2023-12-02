The Pannun Plot: The India-U.S. strategic partnership

The United States has indicted an Indian national named Nikhil Gupta. He has been accused of being involved in an alleged plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. U.S. alleges Gupta had hired undercover American officials to get the job done and was in regular contact with an Indian official in New Delhi. Do these allegations stand to affect India's global image and New Delhi's relations with Washington? Listen in to Vikram Chandra discuss the same with Journalist Terry Milewski.