Ayodhya Ram Mandir: A confluence of devotion, faith and science

Ram Mandir consecration ceremony is just days away and all eyes are on Ayodhya. On January 22, a major milestone will be achieved with the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of Ram Lalla in the temple that is an architectural feat. Every aspect of the proposed structure and method of construction was meticulously examined before actual execution. The result is a grand temple which is sure to make Ayodhya a major city in India's spiritual landscape.

Larsen and Toubro, an Indian company, bagged the project to build the Ram Mandir in the year 2020. Along with Tata Consulting Engineers Limited they have succeeded in building a structure which would last a millennium.

The architecture of Ram Mandir

The structure of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is inspired by Nagara-style architecture. The builders moved away from the modern technique of constructing a structure using steel and iron. The temple is completely made of stone, which gives the structure greater longevity and sturdiness.

Watch | Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration: 7,000 people invited, PM Modi to be Chief Guest × Ancient Indian temples made of stone survive even today after enduring elements for centuries. This is the clear proof we have about the longevity of such structures.

Use of stone makes the Ram Mandir more resistant to earthquakes as well.

Challenges in constructing temple

It was found during analysis of the ground and geography of the area that river Sarayu had once flown from the spot where the temple was to be constructed. The river has now changed course, but remaining moistness in the soil created challenges for the architects as there was a possibility of the structure becoming unstable.

Simply pouring concrete had its own problems. When concrete is poured in foundation of a structure, it generates heat and a little too-high or too-low temperature can have bearing on the stability of the structure.

To solve this problem, those constructing the temple used self-compacting concrete that was brought 18 degrees below ambient temperature and was used in constructing the base.

To further protect elements of the structure from surrounding temperature, the filling was only carried out during night. Temperature monitoring sensors were placed to keep an eye on the amount of heat.

A detailed study was made of historical earthquakes in the region. The analysis included readings from Ayodhya to even Nepal. Using the data and running simulations, a unique foundation was made for the temple to make it earthquake-resistant.

With each passing day, devotees of Lord Ram are awaiting the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony post which, the temple will be open to public.

And when it does, it will be standing tall and firm on pillars of devotion and science.