A delegation of 1,822 Sikh pilgrims from India left Amritsar on Sunday (Nov 22) for Pakistan to mark the Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. The pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib, his birthplace, along with other historic Sikh shrines.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) dispatched the group from its headquarters in Amritsar after the pilgrims received their Pakistani visas on Saturday. The delegation is being led by SGPC member Bibi Parminder Kaur.

Pilgrims to visit historic Sikh shrines

Ravinder Singh Khalsa, an SGPC executive committee member from the Amloh constituency, said the pilgrims would visit several important Sikh religious sites in Pakistan.

"Today the group of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has gathered here... The delegation will do the darshan of Gurudham Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, Dera Sahib, and all the Gurudhams," he quoted as saying by ANI.

Sri Nankana Sahib holds special significance for Sikhs as the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The Prakash Parv will be observed on Tuesday, November 24, coinciding with Kartik Purnima.

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, said visiting Nankana Sahib was a cherished wish for Sikhs. He also expressed hope that the Kartarpur Sahib Langar would reopen soon.

"Every Sikh prays to visit Nankana Sahib. There are hundreds of Gurudwaras on the other side where the sect got separated, and there they gave darshan... I will pray that the Kartarpur Sahib Langar opens soon," he said.

Six pilgrims denied visas

SGPC Secretary S Balwinder Singh Kahalwan said the committee had sent the passports of 1,828 pilgrims to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi. However, visas were issued to 1,822 applicants, while six were denied permission to travel.

The delegation, led by SGPC member Bibi Parminder Kaur, will return to India on December 1 after completing its prayers and visits to the historic gurdwaras.