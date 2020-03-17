Two new cases of coronavirus in Noida in Sector 78 and Sector 100

Gautam Budh Nagar(Noida) today reported two new cases of coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases continued to rise in the country.

Anurag Bhargav, CMO, Gautam Budh Nagar said: "Two persons test positive for Coronavirus; one in Sector 78 and another in Sector 100 with travel history to France."

Both patients have been moved to designated isolation hospital.

Meanwhile, in Karantaka, Sharat B, deputy commissioner, Kalaburagi said that the 63-year-old doctor who treated the 76-yr-old man who died due to coronavirus has tested positive.

"He along with his family has been kept in quarantine at his home. He will be sent to isolation ward today," the Kalaburagi deputy commissioner said.

According to India's health ministry, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has shot up to 125.

The highest number of cases was recorded in Maharashtra where 36 people have been affected.