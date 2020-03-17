64-year-old dies in Mumbai, third death due to coronavirus in India

A 64-year-old patient died to coronavirus in Mumbai's Kasturba hospital today.

It is the third death due to COVID-19 in India. It is the first death due to the virus in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, India's health ministry informed today the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has shot up to 125.

According to government data, the highest number of cases was recorded in Maharashtra where 36 people have been affected.

In Kerala, 22 confirmed cases have been reported with twelve in Uttar Pradesh. The government said fourteen foreign nationals were detected with the virus in Haryana.